Guatemalans OK effort to end territorial dispute with Belize

A woman is helped as she enters a polling station during a plebiscite concerning a border dispute with Belize, in Guatemala City, Sunday, April 15, 2018. Guatemalans are deciding whether their government should request the International Court of Justice to resolve the dispute that dates back to 1821 when Guatemala won independence from Spain and its border with the United Kingdom's territory was being decided. Guatemala recognized Belize's independence in 1992 but did not recognize its border. Moises Castillo AP Photo