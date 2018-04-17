Russian sex guru and followers make Thai court appearance

Anastasia Vashukevich sits inside a prison transport vehicle outside a courthouse in Pattaya, south of Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Russian sex guru and his followers, one of whom claims to have evidence of Moscow's interference in the 2016 U.S presidential election, have emerged briefly for a Thai court hearing after being held virtually incommunicado in an immigration jail. The group's leader, Alexander Kirillov, and the woman making the election claims, Vashukevich, were among about half a dozen people taken Tuesday to a court in the resort town of Pattaya, where they were arrested in February while holding a sex training course. Gemunu Amarasinghe AP Photo