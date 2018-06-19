Moment of silence held for attack near London mosque

Politicians including Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid, centre and Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn, third right join member of the police outside Islington Town Hall after attending a service to mark the one-year anniversary of the Finsbury Park attack, in London, Tuesday June 19, 2018. Survivors of an attack near a London mosque are set to gather for a moment of silence to remember the victim and others hurt when a man drove his van into a crowd leaving evening prayers during Ramadan. The minute's silence will be held in memory of father-of-six Makram Ali, and for a dozen other people injured a year ago Tuesday. PA via AP Dominic Lipinski