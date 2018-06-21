The Latest: New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern gives birth

FILE - In this May 22, 2018, file photo, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand. Ardern arrived Thursday, June 21, 2018 at the country's largest public hospital as she prepared to give birth to her first child. Her pregnancy has been followed around the world, with many hoping the 37-year-old will become a role model for combining motherhood with political leadership. Nick Perry, File AP Photo