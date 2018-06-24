In about-face, Iraq's maverick al-Sadr moves closer to Iran

In this Monday, May 14, 2018 file photo, supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, carry his image as they celebrate in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq. The unexpected alliance between Iraq's mercurial Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr and an Iran-backed coalition of powerful Shiite militias, who fought Islamic State group, will boost Tehran interests in Iraq and give it more leverage over the process of forming the next government. Hadi Mizban, File AP Photo