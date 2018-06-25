Divers re-enter Thai cave to search for 13 cut off by floods

A bicycle left by one of the missing boys stands parked outside a flooded cave Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, northern Thailand. Anguished parents of 12 members of a boys' soccer team missing in a flooded cave in northern Thailand were spending a third night without their children Monday as water continued to rise in the sprawling caverns, forcing rescuers led by elite navy divers to suspend their search. Tassanee Vejpongsa AP Photo