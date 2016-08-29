World

August 29, 2016 10:41 AM

2 arrested in Kenya, accused of IS anthrax attack plot

Kenyan police say they have arrested a medical intern and an associate who are accused of being part of an Islamic State group extremist cell of medics attempting to launch an anthrax attack in the country.

NAIROBI, Kenya

A statement Monday from the Anti-Terror Police Unit says police on Sunday arrested Mohamed Shukri Yerrow, an intern doctor at Malindi sub-county hospital, along with Abdulrazak Abdinuur following a tip-off from members of the public.

The alleged leader of the cell, Mohammed Abdi Ali, a medical intern in Makueni County, and his wife, a medical student in Uganda, were arrested in May.

Police say two other medics are missing.

