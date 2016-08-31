Girlfriend’s hickey kills teenager

It sounds like a myth meant to deter minors from sexual behaviors, but this one is true: A teenage boy has died from a hickey his girlfriend gave him.
Julio Macias Gonzalez, 17, spent an evening with his 24-year-old girlfriend before going home to have dinner with his family in Mexico City, according to a local media outlet.
The teenager started having seizures at the dinner table, and his family called emergency services. Paramedics were unable to revive the boy, who died on scene.
Doctors believe the boy died due to a hickey his girlfriend gave him. They said the suction from the hickey caused a blood clot in his neck that traveled to his brain, causing a stroke.
The boy’s family is blaming the girlfriend, who the Independent reports is in hiding. The family said they did not approve of the relationship because of the age difference. The age of consent in Mexico is 12, but 18 is the age for “no restrictions for consensual sexual activities,” according to Mexico law.
As bizarre as the story is, it isn’t the first time a hickey has caused a stroke. A 44-year-old woman was hospitalized in New Zealand in 2010 when she experienced loss of movement in her left arm. Doctors believed she had suffered a mild stroke but were puzzled as to why until they saw a hickey on her neck near a major artery.
They found a small blood clot had formed there and concluded the hickey had caused her stroke. She was treated and released from the hospital without complications.
