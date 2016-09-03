Turkey, EU discuss fragile relations at ministerial meeting

Turkish Europe minister Omar Celik is joining the EU's 28 foreign ministers to discuss fragile relations as the EU wraps up a two-day meeting.
Turkey is pushing for visa-free travel in the EU for its citizens and is threatening to walk away from a deal meant to keep migrants from European shores if its demands aren't met. But Brussels says it will allow that only if Ankara rolls back a crackdown targeting wide segments of society in the wake of July's abortive coup.
Ankara is also angry over calls to end talks on Turkey's entry into the EU.
Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak, whose country holds the rotating presidency, said Saturday discussions will focus on "what are our expectations from Turkey and all what Turkey expects from us."
Comments