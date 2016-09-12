Trump says he will release detailed medical report

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said Monday morning that he would release a detailed medical report this week, a day after Hillary Clinton abruptly left a 9/11 memorial ceremony and was diagnosed with pneumonia.
Trump said on Fox that he had had a new physical last week and would release the information “when the numbers come in,” noting Clinton’s diagnosis the day before. She was filmed by bystanders swooning after she left the 9/11 event, and her campaign said she had been “overheated,” prompting her departure.
“I think they are going to be good, I feel great, but when the numbers come in, I'll be releasing very specific numbers," Trump said. He called the candidates’ health “an issue” for voters to consider in the election, and suggested a coughing fit from Clinton last week was also connected to her pneumonia.
“Something is going on, but I just hope she gets well and gets back on the trail, and we'll be seeing her at the debate,” he said.
