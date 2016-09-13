ETV compromises with SC Democrats, will feature candidates

South Carolina's public broadcasting network will broadcast interviews with the state's congressional candidates this fall after catching flak from S.C. Democrats for not televising debates.
ETV's compromise with the S.C. Democratic Party, which had gathered 1,020 signatures on a petition to the network, includes a plan to show the interviews on Palmetto Scene, ETV's weekly public affairs show.
In late August, ETV caused a stir when it said it would not televise fall election debates. One official said the decision might have been different if South Carolina had a series of “highly competitive” general election races.
ETV spokesman Glenn Rawls said the network hopes to feature “qualifying” candidates for all seven congressional races and the U.S. Senate. It is not clear how many candidates will be featured.
“While these are not formal debates, we believe they will offer a significant public service to our statewide audience,” Rawls said.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
