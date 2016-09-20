Politics & Government

September 20, 2016 11:07 AM

SC Republican Gov. Haley tweets Clinton campaign song

By Cassie Cope

ccope@thestate.com

SC Republican Gov. Nikki Haley is getting Twitter attention for tweeting the popular “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten Tuesday morning.

“Started my day with "Fight Song" by Rachel Platten. Wanted to share so that everyone gets an additional boost!” Haley tweeted.

Twitter was quick to point out the song is often used at Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign events.

Some even thought Gov. Haley was intentionally trolling — or posting to social media with the intent of provoking someone — Clinton.

But Haley spokesman Rob Godfrey weighed in on Twitter to clear the air.

“.@NikkiHaley is voting for @realDonaldTrump, and she's going to keep sharing music. 2 things that have nothing to do with each other.”

Haley addressed reporters Tuesday and said “That is the song I started my day with this morning,” she added she is voting for Donald Trump. “Neither of those have anything to do with each other.”

