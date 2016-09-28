Mulvaney leads Person in 5th District race, SC GOP poll says

U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-Indian Land, has a wide lead over Democrat Fran Person in the 5th District congressional race, according to a new poll commissioned by the S.C. Republican Party.
Conducted by Benchmark Research, the automated telephone survey shows Mulvaney winning with 51 percent support in the state’s Piedmont district. Person of Tega Cay, a former aide to Vice President Joe Biden, has 28 percent support.
Nearly one in five voters – or 18 percent – are undecided, and American Party candidate Rudy Barnes picked up 2 percent support, the poll said.
Benchmark’s Walter Whetsell, a GOP consultant from Lexington, said the poll reflects the opinions of 1,200 registered voters contacted on land lines Tuesday.
First elected to Congress in 2010, beating long-time Democratic U.S. Rep. John Spratt, Mulvaney won re-election in 2012 with 56 percent of the vote over Democrat Joyce Knott. In 2014, Mulvaney beat Democrat Tom Adams, picking up 59 percent of the vote.
