Legislative panel awaits proposals on gun control changes

The second of four scheduled State Senate hearings taking an aim at changes in gun laws takes place Monday tonight in the Lowcountry city where the slaying of nine church members precipitated the call for change.
The Senate Gun Issues Special Committee will hold a hearing from 6-8 p.m. at the College of Charleston less than a mile from Emanuel AME Church, where nine African-American churchgoers – including a state senator – were shot and killed June 17, 2015.
Jury selection is underway for the trial of accused gunman Dylann Roof of Columbia, an avowed white supremacist.
During the first hearing in Greenville Sept. 15, fear of losing access to firearms and a desire to expand waiting periods for background checks dominated the conversation. Many also expressed frustration when not enough time was allotted for those who had signed up to speak.
Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, chairman of the committee, said at the time he’d look into finding ways to ensuring more attendees could speak while also allowing senators time for response.
