Who won the VP debate? 2 political scientists give their take

The State asked two political scientists from the Carolinas for their assessment of Tuesday’s vice-presidential debate between Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine.
Here’s what Catawba College’s Michael Bitzer and the College of Charleston’s Jordan Ragusa said:
Who won and why
Bitzer: “I'm not sure either really won the debate, but both Kaine and Pence came out as the typical attack dogs that many folks thought that both vice presidential candidates would (be). Many thought both Kaine and Pence would be more focused on substance, but they both really came out swinging at each other and their presidential candidates.”
Ragusa: “Neither won. It was fought to a draw with neither candidate landing any knockout punches. While Kaine did an effective job keeping the focus on Donald Trump, Pence came off as the calm and collected running mate.”
Best line or moment
Bitzer: “Honestly, the moderator's ‘Gentlemen, please.’ That seemed to encapsulate the tenor and tone of the debate that devolved into talking over each other and attacks on each other and each other's presidential candidate.”
Ragusa: “My vote for the best line is ‘thus concludes the vice presidential debate.’ Kaine had the catchiest line when he asked: ‘Do you want a ‘you’re fired’ president, or a ‘you’re hired’ president?’ It was an effective sound bite that will get quite a bit of airtime.”
“Kaine had the best moment about 45 minutes into the debate when he challenged Pence to defend some of Trump’s most controversial comments. I thought he was losing up until that point. Some of the lines were rehearsed, as Pence pointed out, but it was an effective way to keep those controversies fresh in the minds of voters and keep Trump on the defensive.”
Worst line or moment
Bitzer: “Kaine started the practice of interruption over each other, but Pence got into it as well. Both are practiced politicians and both came at it with their rehearsed lines.”
Ragusa: “Kaine hurt himself by interrupting Pence on multiple occasions. Pence came off as the calm and collected running mate, and that may help assuage concerns about Trump’s temperament.”
Did they do what they needed to do?
Bitzer: “Both sought to defend their presidential candidate and go after the other's presidential candidate. They both succeeded, but both only succeeded in reaffirm their own base of supporters. I can't imagine that anyone's core support has changed for either ticket.”
Ragusa: “Pence needed to shift the focus from Trump’s taxes and his comments about women and put Hillary Clinton on the defensive. Although he did quite well and helped himself, I don’t think Pence achieved the overarching goal.
“Kaine’s goal was to keep Trump on the defensive and excite progressives. I think he achieved the former with some effective barbs directed at Trump but failed on the latter.”
POLL: (1/3) Who won the #VPDebate ?— The Buzz (@BuzzAtTheState) October 5, 2016
POLL: (2/3) Which ticket are you going to vote for?— The Buzz (@BuzzAtTheState) October 5, 2016
POLL: (3/3) Did the #VPDebate have any effect on your vote?— The Buzz (@BuzzAtTheState) October 5, 2016
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Did you watch the VP debate? Tell us what you think @BuzzAtTheState on Twitter and vote in our poll with Wednesday's story on the debate at thestate.com.
Comments