Donald Trump Jr.: Focus on issues, not his dad’s ‘potty mouth’

Donald Trump Jr. rallied a crowd of about 150 supporters at an airplane hangar in Mooresville Thursday morning, telling them to focus on the issues instead of his father’s “potty mouth.”
In a brief speech in front of an experimental ground attack airplane, Trump said people should focus on sending a businessman to the White House to break up partisan gridlock and break the control of elites on Washington D.C.
Several people in the crowd said that they were disappointed in top Republican leaders who have stopped supporting Trump in light of a 2005 videotape that emerged Friday. In the video, Trump is heard making lewd comments of a sexual nature about women.
One man said he was “ashamed of the Republican Party.” And a woman in the crowd asked Trump Jr. how to give directly to his father’s campaign and to ensure none goes to the Republican National Committee.
Campaign representative said Trump was not taking media questions after his speech.
His visit comes one day before his father is set to hold campaign rallies in Greensboro and Charlotte.
"You're not deplorables to me. I'm with you." Donald Trump Jr wrapping up #Trump #charobs pic.twitter.com/QVANsSNQjc— Ely Portillo (@ESPortillo) October 13, 2016
"We have an opportunity to create a cabinet that's not just made up of bureaucrats from Washington" - Trump Jr on bringing in biz experience— Ely Portillo (@ESPortillo) October 13, 2016
"Look at the camera. Everybody say deplorables!" Trump Jr group photo #Trump #charobs pic.twitter.com/aco9D0eYrU— Ely Portillo (@ESPortillo) October 13, 2016
