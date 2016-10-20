Clinton says she didn’t ‘pay any attention’ to #nastywoman. But the internet did

Donald Trump’s interjection was just four words, but the internet is still talking about the Republican nominee’s comment about the first female major party nominee for president.
Twitter users quickly registered a website domain using the phrase, in the context “nasty women get s--t done,” to redirect to the donation page of Clinton’s campaign website. By early Thursday morning, at least one online retailer was advertising a #NastyWoman t-shirt with half of the profits pledged to Planned Parenthood.
Several of those using the hashtag on Twitter expressed solidarity with other “nasty women”:
Strong women are nasty women. Raise your hand if you are a nasty woman! I sure am. #debatenight #nastywoman— Kanza Javed (@KanzaJaved) October 20, 2016
RT If you're proud to be a #nastywoman (translates to: strong, independent, intelligent woman who takes no crap from nobody!) #Debate— A$A Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) October 20, 2016
Others used the hashtag to riff on another Trump response in the debate, which made mention of “bad hombres”:
Bathrooms according to Trump #debatenight pic.twitter.com/Ek2z910ufs— Andrew Lih (@fuzheado) October 20, 2016
Single #nastywoman seeks single #badhombre for sipping wine, long walks on the beach, good conversation.— terisaylor (@terisaylor) October 20, 2016
COUPLES HALLOWEEN COSTUME: #nastywoman and #badhombre— Malice Ghoulpus (@alicegoldfuss) October 20, 2016
And at least a few commented on how the insult might even be a compliment for Clinton:
Nasty woman is probably the coolest thing Hillary has ever been called.— Michelle Wolf (@michelleisawolf) October 20, 2016
But at one person didn’t take particular note of the comment: the woman on the stage. Clinton told reporters after she left the debate stage that “I didn’t pay any attention to that” during her response.
Clinton's thoughts on Trump calling her a "nasty woman": "I didn't pay any attention to that"— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) October 20, 2016
