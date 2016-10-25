Fixing SC’s pension system will take more money, lawmakers told

There is no way to fix South Carolina’s retirement system for state workers without more money flowing into the plan, a pension expert told lawmakers Tuesday.
More money will be needed because the S.C. pension plan has been "grossly underfunded" for years, said Anthony Randazzo, managing director of the libertarian Reason Foundation’s Pension Integrity Project.
Too little money going into the pension system has resulted in roughly $20 billion in unfunded liabilities. That is the difference between the amount the pension fund has to pay for the retirement benefits of state and local government workers, including teachers, and the amount it has promised to pay current employees and retirees.
In an effort to close that gap, lawmakers are looking at whether to spend more taxpayer money or take more money from the paychecks of government workers. Lawmakers also could close the pension plan to new employees and require they take part in a defined contribution plan — like a 401k investment plan.
Next month, the panel of lawmakers will begin deciding on the possible solutions they will propose, said panel co-chairman state Sen. Kevin Bryant, R-Anderson.
Reducing the assumed rate of return
Nationwide, states and local governments have more than $1 trillion in unfunded pension debt, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts.
South Carolina ranks 43rd in the adequacy of its pension funding and 39th in contribution adequacy.
The greatest contributors to the pension system’s $20 billion in unfunded liabilities include about $10 billion in interest that ticks up as the state fails to meet its assumed rate of return and another $6 billion in under-performing investments, according to the Reason Foundation’s Pension Integrity Project.
The state’s 10-year investment return of 5.1 percent is well below the system’s legislatively assumed 7.5 percent rate of return and lags nearly all other state pension funds, which averaged 6.59 percent during the same period, according to Pew.
The assumed rate of return should be reduced, said Randazzo of the Reason Foundation. If the assumed rate is reduced, the unfunded liabilities will increase but be a more accurate representation of what is owed, he said.
If the state were to apply a market value rate of return — 4 percent, instead of the assumed 7.5 percent — the unfunded liabilities would nearly double to almost $40 billion, he said.
But if the state does not recognize the amount it owes in the long run, the debt will not be paid off, because the state will never chip away at the actual amount, Randazzo said.
Reduce the time of paying off the debt
South Carolina needs a target date for paying off the debt, Randazzo said.
Currently, the pay-off date is a 30-year schedule that restarts every year. That means the state is making the equivalent of interest-only payments on the debt and will never catch up, Randazzo said.
The state should reduce the target date to pay off its pension debt, agreed state Rep. Jeff Bradley, R-Beaufort. “It saves the taxpayers of South Carolina from the potential risk of having to backstop this thing.”
If the state continues to operate without a fixed pay-off schedule, the pension debt just will become more and more expensive every year, he said.
South Carolina should pay off its new unfunded pension liabilities within 20 years, a 2014 Legislative Audit Council report recommended.
Until the pension system is fully funded — with no debt — contributions by government workers and the agencies that employ them cannot be cut, Randazzo said.
Currently, state agencies pay 11.56 percent of an employee’s salary into the pension system. Employees pay 8.66 percent of their salary.
Government employee’s payments into the pension system have increased dramatically in recent years — from 6.55 percent to 8.66 percent — taking more out of their paychecks. Meanwhile, those workers have received raises in only 6 of the last 10 years.
Legislators meet again Wednesday to hear from the state Inspector General and Legislative Audit Council about the pension system.
