Cost of business and tee time? Obama golf in Florida cost $3.6 million, report says

2:16 Video: rivals Fort Mill and Nation Ford meet with playoff implications looming Pause

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

0:59 A year after 11-year-old Chester hero saved sister, what has changed?

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

4:31 Clover versus Rock Hill highlights

5:23 Video: South Pointe-York football preview with Bret McCormick and Jimmy Wallace

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings