October 28, 2016 1:14 PM

Trump calls Clinton email investigation ‘bigger than Watergate’

By ELIZABETH KOH

Donald Trump praised the FBI’s decision to evaluate new emails in its investigation of Hillary Clinton at a rally Friday, calling the inquiry “bigger than Watergate.”

At a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, Trump announced the additional emails to a raucous crowd cheering “lock her up, lock her up.”

“They are reopening the case into her criminal and illegal conduct that threatens the security of the United States of America,” he said over nearly deafening cheers, adding Clinton’s “corruption is on a scale we have never seen before.”

“I have great respect for the fact that the FBI and the Department of Justice are now willing to have the courage to right the horrible mistake that they made,” he said. “Perhaps, finally, justice will be done.”

The FBI announed it is reopening its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails after discovering potentially relevant emails in an unrelated case, Director James Comey wrote to members of Congress.

Comey wrote that the additional emails would need to be assessed for “their importance to our investigation,” though he said he could not “predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work.”

“I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these emails to determine whether they contain classified information,” he wrote.

Republicans were quick to praise the FBI’s letter, and Donald Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway was quick to seize on Comey’s letter as good news for the Republican candidate’s campaign.

Speaker Paul Ryan also renewed his months-long call to deny classified briefiengs to Clinton “until this matter is fully resolved.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

