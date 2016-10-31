Huma Abedin doesn’t know how emails ended up on Weiner’s laptop, report says

1:23 Rock Hill boutique owner attracts millions in sales and 'likes' Pause

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:25 Coach Connor makes his debut in Fort Mill High's JV game against Nation Ford

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

5:23 Video: South Pointe-York football preview with Bret McCormick and Jimmy Wallace

1:16 Carolina Panthers will stick with kicker Graham Gano

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:32 Hunting bear in South Carolina

3:16 Video: South Pointe versus York highlights