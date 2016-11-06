They're young. They're women. They're college-educated. And they're voting for Trump.

1:32 Backyard goats and youngsters show off at Chester goat show Pause

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:24 Fort Mill High School Marching Band performs at South Carolina championships

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

4:42 Rock Hill versus Northwestern highlights

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area