As campaign closes, the Obamas pass the torch to Clinton

1:27 Your turn: York County voters talk about their choices Pause

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:24 Our team tests water quality at Fort Mill, Tega Cay Homes

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

5:42 Video: Northwestern-Rock Hill football preview with Jimmy Wallace

4:42 Rock Hill versus Northwestern highlights

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area