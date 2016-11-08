Americans really want to know who these people are voting for

Every American is entitled to a secret ballot when voting, but that hasn’t stopped some internet users from asking Google: Who is Taylor Swift voting for?
The 26-year-old pop singer was the most-searched by those inquiring about public figures’ voting habits, according to Google Trends, though Swift has declined to make her political preferences public.
Google users were particularly curious about the vote Monica Lewinsky might cast, as well as those of Al Gore and Mitt Romney, according to the site. Searchers also asked about George Bush, though it was unclear whether they were inquiring about the 41st or 43rd president.
America really wants to know who @taylorswift13 is voting for pic.twitter.com/dW6CyFmJyD— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 8, 2016
Al Gore has thrown his support behind Hillary Clinton and even campaigned with the former secretary of state in Florida, the state that cost him his own presidential bid in 2000. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican nominee, supported Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas in the Utah caucus but announced in May he would not vote for Donald Trump or Clinton in the general election.
The political preferences of both Bushes have not been officially disclosed, though a Facebook post by Kathleen Kennedy Townsend in September suggested the elder Bush planned to vote for the Democratic nominee. The younger Bush has encouraged people to vote but has remained similarly tight-lipped about whether or not he plans to support the Republican nominee, who trounced brother Jeb Bush in the primaries earlier this year.
But the most popular election-related questions people asked on the search engine had to do with their own votes, according to Google Trends. The top question asked Google “who is on my ballot,” and several of the other top questions involved logistics: “What do I need to bring to vote?” “What time do polls open?” “Where do I vote?”
#ElectionDay is dominating Google search right nowhttps://t.co/nwhiHyg3Ht pic.twitter.com/yMF38qMMqw— GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 8, 2016
But one of the top five trending questions also suggested some election fatigue: “What time will the President be announced?”
The answer to that was still unknown Tuesday morning.
