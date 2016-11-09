SC Sen. Lindsey Graham congratulates Trump after vote against him

1:31 At the polls in Lake Wylie, SC Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

2:24 Keith Lamont Scott's wife releases video of shooting

1:28 Joe Biden talks politics at site of Rock Hill civil rights protests

2:33 Moana

1:34 Fort Mill voters speak out on Election Day

1:24 Polls open in Fort Mill Tuesday on Election Day 2016