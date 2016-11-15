Graham wants the past to be past with Trump. There are huge deals to be done

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge Pause

1:49 This is how one Fort Mill resident does backyard roasting

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

1:58 Artist group claims responsibility for body-shaped installation hanged from trees at Winthrop University

0:42 Video: what does Chester coach Victor Floyd think about Cyclones' return to football playoffs?

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say

1:30 Students stage 'die-in,' and protest at Winthrop University in Rock Hill