Group says EPA must pressure states to curb pollution in the Mississippi River

0:03 Clover teen pleads guilty but mentally ill to arson, burglary Pause

2:46 Video: breaking down the York-Daniel 4A football playoffs first round matchup

0:58 Woman accused of burying dead baby in Rock Hill yard talks to judge

1:55 Learn how to 'pour over' properly

1:23 Video: Nation Ford football team helping devastated Nichols, S.C., and vice versa

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

1:31 At the polls in Lake Wylie, SC

2:11 Clinton College mourns students, others who died in NC bus crash

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing - Election Rewind