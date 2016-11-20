First family may not move to Washington

It looks like the incoming first family may not be moving to Washington after all.
Melania Trump, 46, and Barron Trump, 10, may remain in New York City in January after Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president, as reported in the New York Post. The decision would likely mean that Donald Trump would split his time between Washington and New York.
“There’s obviously a sensitivity to pulling out a 10-year-old in the middle of the school year,” transition spokesman Jason Miller said Sunday in response to the story. Miller said a formal announcement would be made later.
Trump told reporters Sunday he was planning on moving to the White House. “Yes, White House.”
But asked whether his wife, Melania, and son, Barron, would be joining him there. “Very soon. After he’s finished with school.”
Melania and Barron Trump live in New York’s Trump Tower. Barron Trump is in fourth grade at an Upper West Side private school.
Anita Kumar
