Haley mum on details of Trump meeting, potential cabinet post

S.C. Gov. Haley did not offer many details on her meeting last week with President-elect Donald Trump, even as she continues to be the focus of talk about a potential cabinet appointment.
Haley would not say Monday what she and Trump discussed in their meeting last week.
The Republican governor, touted as a possible cabinet appointee under the New York real estate mogul, said they had a "very nice" conversation about several topics.
"It was a private meeting," Haley said Monday at a press conference.
Also dodged a question about if she is prepared to move to Washington if tapped for a cabinet position. Says her focus is on SC right now. https://t.co/IpONmazhfB— Avery Wilks (@AveryGWilks) November 21, 2016
Haley held a press conference at the S.C. State House on Monday to announce a new director of the state Department of Revenue, but was questioned about reports she could be named Trump’s secretary of state.
"I was very happy to be invited," Haley said. "It was a good meeting. We talked about a multiple group of topics."
Haley said she has been in talks with the Trump transition team since the meeting and that she will continue to support him.
"What we want is a very successful Trump transition and administration. That only helps South Carolina. From that standpoint, we should all be praying for his success."
Haley attributed her growing national profile to S.C. residents, and especially their response to tragedies and natural disasters.
"It was all about the team," she said.
Haley was sharply critical of Trump at times during the campaign, but is one of several Trump critics from within the Republican Party reportedly being considered for jobs in the president-elect’s administration.
Haley said on Monday her critiques of Trump during the campaign was professional, not personal. Their relationship did not need mending during last week's meeting, she said.
"He was a friend and supporter before he ran for president, and was kind to me then. But when I see something I am uncomfortable with, I say it. ... When we met, it was friends who had known each other before."
Trump met with former GOP nominee Mitt Romney over the weekend, another frequent critic who is also considered a candidate for secretary of state.
Also on Monday, GOP Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennesse, indicated that Trump was planning to name women to prominent positions in his administration. The president-elect also met Monday in Trump Tower with Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, a populist Democrat who backed Bernie Sanders in his primary challenge to Hillary Clinton.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
