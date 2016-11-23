Rick Perry sidesteps question on Trump during ‘Dancing with the Stars’ appearance

2:29 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast Pause

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do

1:17 Flint Hill Baptist Church hosts The Compassion Experience

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill