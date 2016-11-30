Politics & Government

Scott, Gowdy added to Trump transition team

By Bristow Marchant

Two members of South Carolina’s congressional delegation have been named to positions in President-Elect Donald Trump’s transition team.

Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Trey Gowdy were both named to positions on the transition team Tuesday.

Scott was named a vice chair of the transition, one of seven named in a release sent out by the Trump team on Tuesday. Four others are also members of Congress. Vice President-Elect Mike Pence is the chairman of the transition.

Gowdy, of South Carolina’s Upstate 4th District, was also named to the transition’s executive committee.

The transition team is assisting Trump in preparing to take over the presidency and staff his administration.

