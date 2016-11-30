Tillis says he may not return if bills like sentencing changes aren’t passed

1:09 Charlotte police release body- and dash-cam video of Scott shooting Pause

0:52 Leaning San Francisco tower seen sinking from space

0:31 Scene of Rock Hill apartment fire that displaced 20 people

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:30 Disney adventure was Fort Mill family's trip of a lifetime

3:14 Highlight video: South Pointe football hammers Airport

1:55 Rock Hill family of boy with genetic disorder say chair will make life easier

0:35 Why are gas stations out of gas? The Colonial Pipeline Spill explained

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial