Trump picks retired Marine Gen. James Mattis for secretary of defense

2:10 Clover family finds missing headstone of man dead nearly 150 years Pause

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

0:58 Attorney: Lake Wylie murder investigation showed greenhouse owner 'led a double life'

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:01 Gov. Haley helps open the LPL campus near downtown Fort Mill

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:40 SC Assistant Principal of the Year at Clover School District

2:02 Sea turtles hatch in Myrtle Beach area