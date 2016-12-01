Trump taps retired general ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis as defense secretary

0:58 Attorney: Lake Wylie murder investigation showed greenhouse owner 'led a double life' Pause

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

1:01 Gov. Haley helps open the LPL campus near downtown Fort Mill

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:01 Fircrest couple discovers they don't own their backyard

1:23 Video: Lewisville readies for McBee in 1A football playoffs

1:53 Gardner police release strange images recorded by trail cameras