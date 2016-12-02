Soon-to-be Gov. McMaster mum on gas tax, lieutenant governor replacement

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster was silent Friday on whether he would support an increase to the state’s gas tax and who should replace him as lieutenant governor.
McMaster is expected to rise to the governor’s office if the U.S. Senate appoints Gov. Nikki Haley to be ambassador to the United Nations.
Who will become lieutenant governor if McMaster ascends to the governor’s mansion is unclear.
Historically, the president pro tempore of the Senate rises to lieutenant governor, as state law has said in the past. However, some say a 2014 change to the state Constitution enables McMaster to appoint a lieutenant governor.
"That’s not up to me," McMaster said, adding, "It’s up to the law."
McMaster would not say how he interprets the law.
The Columbia Republican addressed reporters after a meeting where he heard from S.C. military commanders, a gathering normally chaired by the governor. It was the first time McMaster has addressed reporters since news broke that President-elect Donald Trump would nominate Lexington Republican Haley, who is midway through her second and final term as governor, for the U.N. post.
McMaster was one of the first statewide elected officials nationwide to endorse Trump for the GOP presidential nomination. He also delivered a speech nominating Trump for the GOP presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in July.
When asked about top issues Friday — funding S.C. schools, including rural schools that sued the state for more money, and the state’s crumbling roads and bridges, McMaster was vague.
“We will make progress – great progress,” he said.
McMaster would not say whether he supports increasing the state’s 16.75 cent-a-gallon gas tax to pay for road repairs. South Carolina’s gas tax is the among the lowest in the nation.
On Thursday, the head of the state’s roads commission said McMaster has the opportunity to be an "infrastructure governor."
"Everyone recognizes that our infrastructure, in terms of roads, bridges, highways, are critical to the future," McMaster said.
He added: "No state has more opportunity than ours."
Ed McMullen, a Columbia businessman who is assisting McMaster in his transition to the governor's office after also working with President-Elect Donald Trump's transition team, said the goal is for a “seamless transition between Gov. Haley and Gov. McMaster.”
"This is a very different transition (than Trump's)," McMullen said Thursday, adding he expects there to be less turnover in the state's executive agencies than in Washington, where Trump has to appoint some 4,000 officials.
"He will fulfill his constitutional role with a very qualified team,” McMullen said of McMaster. “This is very different than if it had been after an election.
"We'll meet on setting a timeline over the next couple days. ... We're trying to make sure we have a seamless transition between Gov. Haley and Gov. McMaster."
Bristow Marchant contributed. Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
