Trump speaks with Taiwan's president, risking China tensions

1:15 A visit to Santa's workshop in Rock Hill Pause

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

2:43 Mac Banks takes the 'Gravy challenge' for Fort Mill's Community Cafes

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

0:40 Parade float up in flames because of cigarette thrown out car window

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal