Budget bill freezes pay for Congress

1:39 Drug unit gets new 'sniffers' thanks to York Co. business owners Pause

0:33 SC troopers push stranded motorist out of Rock Hill traffic

1:33 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting

1:23 Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department

1:49 Video: South Pointe linebackers at the heart of Stallions' defensive success

1:01 Holiday Partners collecting toys for York County families in need

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:20 Deshaun Watson's Heisman statement

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials