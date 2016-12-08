North Carolina native, pro wrestling mogul tapped for Trump’s Cabinet

1:33 Timeline of Dylann Roof court appearances after Charleston shooting Pause

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

1:23 Tax board hires first paid chief for Bethel Volunteer Fire Department

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:33 SC troopers push stranded motorist out of Rock Hill traffic

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle