Rudy Giuliani withdraws from consideration for secretary of state

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, one of President-elect Donald Trump’s most vocal and visible supporters, will not be nominated for secretary of state.
The Trump transition team announced Friday that Giuliani asked Trump to remove him from consideration during a Nov. 29 meeting.
“Rudy Giuliani is an extraordinarily talented and patriotic American,” Trump said in a statement released by his transition team. “I will always be appreciative of his 24/7 dedication to our campaign after I won the primaries and for his extremely wise counsel. He is and continues to be a close personal friend, and as appropriate, I will call upon him for advice and can see an important place for him in the administration at a later date.”
Giuliani, 72, will remain a vice chairman of the transition team. He earned national acclaim for his actions after the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City. He ran for the Republican nomination in 2008, but gained little traction with voters.
“Rudy would have been an outstanding member of the Cabinet in several roles, but I fully respect and understand his reasons for remaining in the private sector,” Trump said.
Giuliani was one of the first candidates for secretary of state, but Trump has considered many others for the position, including 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, a vocal critic of Trump’s during the election.
In recent days, Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson has emerged as a candidate for the position as well. Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway confirmed that Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., is also under consideration for secretary of state. Conway mentioned several other people, including David Petraeus and John Bolton, as candidates.
“This is not about me,” Giuliani said in a statement. “It is about what is best for the country and the new administration. ... I look forward to helping the president-elect in any way he deems necessary and appropriate.”
Giuliani’s ties to foreign governments and paid consulting gigs were potential stumbling blocks to a nomination for secretary of state, but the transition team indicated they are not the reason Giuliani won’t be in the Cabinet.
“(Giuliani) was vetted by our team for any possible conflicts and passed with flying colors,” said Reince Priebus, the incoming White House chief of staff.
Giuliani, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie were among Trump’s most ardent supporters during the campaign, but it appears that none will serve in his Cabinet.
