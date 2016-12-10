New face on the SC Infrastructure Bank

State Rep. Gary Simrill, R-York, will join the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank’s board.
Simrill is House Speaker Jay Lucas’ legislative appointee to the board, succeeding outgoing state Rep. Chip Limehouse, R-Charleston. However, Limehouse will remain on the bank board as a non-legislative appointee.
The Infrastructure Bank has been criticized for picking road projects based on politics, not statewide need.
Lawmakers changed state law earlier this year to allow the Transportation Department to approve or reject the Infrastructure Bank’s projects. A specific process was not outlined.
