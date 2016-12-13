Trump meets with Kanye West to discuss ‘life’

President-elect Donald Trump has been taking meetings with many high-profile people as he considers White House staff and Cabinet nominations.
That latest high-profile meeting? Kanye West.
The famous rapper walked into Trump Tower in New York City Tuesday morning, heading straight to the elevator and going up without taking questions.
Kanye West is in Trump Tower....!? Photo by @Cliff_Sims, a @realDonaldTrump advisor: https://t.co/IniqRObSLF #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/eNI8T18f27— Alex Taylor (@Tayloredword) December 13, 2016
When West came back down with Trump, Trump said the two of them “have been friends for a long time,” and they talked about “life.”
Trump grinned at a reporter who asked West if he stilled planned to run in 2020, but West remained silent, a blank expression on his face with his arms crossed on his chest.
“I just want to take a picture right now,” West eventually said before saying bye to Trump and walking away without commenting further.
"We've been friends for a long time": Kanye West and Trump, together at Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/s5XYFbCkEW— Joshua Chavers (@JoshuaChavers) December 13, 2016
West was hospitalized in November following a few incidents during his concert tour in California, which was subsequently canceled. West went on a pro-Trump rant at one show, saying he would’ve voted for him if he had voted at all and saying the Mexico border wall should be built, as well as reaffirming his plans to run for president in 2020. He then performed only two songs at a show in Sacramento before going on another rant and walking offstage. Two days later, he reportedly admitted himself to the hospital for “severe sleep deprivation.”
West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, was reportedly robbed at gunpoint in a Paris residence earlier this year, prompting an earlier stage walk off by West due to the family emergency.
