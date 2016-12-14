State Rep. Merrill accused of misconduct in office, violating state ethics law

Lowcountry S.C. House Rep. Jim Merrill was indicted Wednesday on 30 charges that accuse him of misconduct in office as far back as 2002 and a series of ethics violations.
Speaker of the House Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, suspended Merrill late Wednesday afternoon. “This suspension is in pursuant to state law and will remain in place until the matter is resolved or the seat is declared vacant,” Lucas said in a statement.
The long-awaited indictment said that Merrill, who has represented Berkeley County in the House since 2001, violated the ethics law 28 times and committed official misconduct twice.
Prosecutor David Pascoe, who was assigned to oversee a State Grand Jury investigation, announced the charges about 3 p.m. in a news release that also states the probe is ongoing. Pascoe said he will have no public comments on the case because it is not over.
A bond hearing for Merrill, once the Republican Caucus leader, had not been set by Wednesday afternoon.
Ethics watchdog John Crangle of Common Cause, who has followed the investigation closely, said he suspects that as many as three or four more people are facing indictments. The fact that a bond hearing has not been set for Merrill could signal that he will fight the charges, Crangle said.
Altogether, the 32-page indictment accuses Merrill of illegally using his office to receive at least $1.3 million, either directly or through his business, Geechie Communications.
He is accused of accepting money to influence government decisions and sponsor legislation for private interests. For example, Merrill is charged with taking $172,485 from a New Jersey-based bus contractor in exchange for sponsoring a bill “regarding legislation to privatize school buses” in the Palmetto State.
Prosecutors also say Merrill, through Geechie Communications, illegally received payments totalling $276,561 from the S.C. House Republican Caucus. His involvement with the caucus is tied to a series of counts.
The indictment also links Merrill to former House Speaker Bobby Harrell, R-Charleston.
Merrill was charged with directing tens of thousands of dollars from the Palmetto Leadership Council, which is Harrell’s Leadership political action committee, to Geechie Communications, in excess of the fair market value for the services he provided.
The indictments states that Merrill “colluded with the House Republican Caucus and the Palmetto Leadership Council to give candidate contributions to members of the Republican Caucus in excess of $5,000 and accept contributions in excess of $3,500” that are the maximums under state law.
Merrill is accused of failing to disclose contributions and expenditures made to and from the House GOP Caucus operating account and improperly using that account for campaign purposes. That failure allowed Merrill to collect $164,564 from the House Republican Caucus without without accountability between Jan. 1, 2005 and Dec. 31, 2008, according to prosecutors.
Merrill is charged with using his office for financial gain as a House member for receiving $108,169 to Geechie Communications from the GOP caucus just from January 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2011.
He is accused of using his position from 2005-2008 while serving as GOP Leader for receiving $82,515 to Geechie from the GOP Caucus.
In addition, the indictment alleges Merrill directed $186,332 from the caucus to Geechie Communications, in excess of the fair market value for services it rendered.
Merrill is accused of charging the caucus and Palmetto Leadership Council roughly $275,521 for candidate mailings and advertisement placements during elections and failing to properly report those “expenditures in an effort to conceal the contributions.:
Further, Merrill illegally markup by more than 50 percent the charges to the council for printing and graphic services.
In another count, Merrill is accused of of laundering $148,693 to Geechie Communications, from the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau while serving on the S.C. House’s budget-writing committee from April 2012 through August 2014. During that time, Merrill chaired a House subcommittee that oversaw the budget for the S.C. parks department, which funds the Charleston visitors bureau, the indictment said.
Merrill also was accused of accepting $135,000 from the bureau from October 2014 to October 2016.
The money was laundered through Pluff Mud Public Affairs, a company owned by Merrill’s brother, John Denver Merrill, prosecutors said.
Specifics of the misconduct charges are not spelled out in the indictment. Those counts state that the offenses happened between Jan. 1, 2002 and July 1, 2016. One count says Merrill used his office for personal gain. The other charge says he violated the ethics and campaign reform law “to obtain a personal profit and benefit.”
Among the ethics law violations, Merrill is charged with accepting $391.174 from the South Carolina Association of Realtors to serve as a lobbyist for the organization, according to the indictment. Those offenses happened between May 14, 2008 and April 25, 2012, the prosecution contends.
Merrill received the money to influence legislation that benefitted the association, the 39-page indictment states.
Another count states that Geechie Communications accepted $24,000 from the state Trial Lawyer’s Association in 2008 and Merrill failed to disclose receiving that money.
Merrill also is accused of accepting $35,000 from Infilaw Management Solutions, which was trying to buy the Charleston School of Law in 2008. Merrill used his office “to influence a governmental decision” in which he, a relative, someone with whom he was associated or a business in which Merrill had an economic interest.
Merrill’s communications and political consulting firm, Geechie Communications, accepted $37,000 for the S.C. Association of Convenience Stores and failed to disclose that in his statement of economic interest.
Further, Merrill is charge with accepting $172,485 from Student Transportation of America to sponsor legislation on behalf of the New Jersey-based school bus contractor. The indictment says Merrill received monthly payments of at least $3,000 from the organization starting in May 2011. In January 2012, he sponsored a bill that would privatize S.C. school buses.
The lawmaker did not disclose $31,056 from the S.C. Manufacturer’s Alliance to Geechie Communications.
Merrill also accepted about $43,000 from Thomas & Hutton Engineering from March 2008 to February 2010 in exchange for using his position to help the Savannah, Ga.,-based firm.
Ashley Landess, head of the S.C. Policy Council, said the indictment alleges violations for conduct that Landess said is common in the Legislature.
“Like all lawmakers with a consulting firm or a company, he was paid for performing a service,” she said. “And don't think I'm defending Jim Merrill, because this shouldn’t be happening at all.”
Landess noted that Gov. Nikki Haley was brought before the House Ethics Committee during her time as a Lexington County legislator for her connections to Lexington Medical Center and a Columbia engineering firm.
“But they couldn’t prove it,” Landess said. “So what’s different here? There’s not enough in the indictment to tell.”
Comments