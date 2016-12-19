Politics & Government

Franklin Graham: It wasn’t Russians who intervened in election, ‘it was God’

By Mark Price

Evangelist Franklin Graham doesn’t believe it was the Russians who intervened in this year’s controversial presidential election.

It was God, he declared Saturday in Mobile, Ala., during President-elect Donald Trump’s final public rally before the Electoral College vote Monday.

"Since the election there's been a lot of discussion as to how Donald Trump won the election,” AL.com reported Graham as saying. “I believe it was God. God showed up. He answered the prayers of hundreds of thousands of people across this land that have been praying for this country."

Graham, the son of evangelist Billy Graham, hosted well-attended prayer rallies across the nation before the election, urging Christians to vote. He’d like to believe those rallies succeeded.

When Trump took the stage Saturday, he praised the younger Graham and said he’s heard that Billy Graham, at age 98, “is doing well.”

Lawmakers and members of the Hillary Clinton campaign have said a Russian cyber hacking engineered by Russian President Vladimir Putin interfered in the U.S. presidential election. The Trump campaign has raised doubts, however.

The Russians have denied it.

