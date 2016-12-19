Democratic women more likely to hit the unfriend button over politics

1:23 Clover restaurant open Christmas Day for needy Pause

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

2:05 Champions: Rock Hill's South Pointe wins third straight state title

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:05 Electoral College Protesters

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy