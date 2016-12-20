2 Clover councilmen resign for different reasons, special election set

A pair of Clover town council members have resigned, forcing the town to hold a special election in March to fill both seats.
Councilmen Jay Dover and Todd Blanton each resigned, but for different reasons.
Filing begins Dec. 30 and ends Jan. 9 for a special election on March 7, York County elections officials said. Council members serve four-year terms.
Blanton, elected first in 2011 and again in 2015, was a frequent critic of the town and often butted heads with other council members and town officials. He cited ongoing disagreements with town management and other council members as his reason for leaving the post.
“I just don’t feel like I can be effective,” Blanton said. “The whole reason for being on council was to help others.”
Blanton’s resignation took effect immediately when tendered late last week.
He was in the middle of a still-ongoing controversy over a proposed cell tower, clashing publicly with other town officials and speaking out against the tower site and changes to zoning laws that would allow the tower to be built. Blanton also was part of a protest against the tower outside town hall.
When Clover jailed a disabled veteran in 2012 over a town law about junk in the man’s yard in a story reported by The Herald, Blanton also broke ranks with other town officials to try and help the man and stop the confinement before it happened.
Dover, when first elected in 2003 at the age of 19 was believed to be the youngest elected official in South Carolina. His resignation takes effect Dec. 31. Dover said he bought a new home outside the town limits and has to resign because of residency requirements.
“It is heartbreaking to leave a post I have had serving the people of Clover since I was 19 years old,” Dover said.
Special Clover election March 7: Filing for two open seats runs from Dec. 30 to Jan. 9. For information contact York County Voter Registration and Elections at 803-684-1242.
