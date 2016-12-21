NC lawmakers take up HB2 repeal Wednesday; Charlotte Council to meet as deal comes under fire

Legislators who will convene Wednesday morning are expected to take up repeal of House Bill 2, the “bathroom bill” that has rocked the state’s social and economic climate since it became law nine months ago.
Charlotte City Council set the fifth special session of the year in motion on Monday with the surprise repeal of a February ordinance that lets transgender people use the public bathroom of the gender with which they identify.
Meanwhile, the city council will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday at 9 a.m. to “consider the adoption of ordinances related to non-discrimination and HB2.” The meeting, officially announced at 7:48 a.m. Wednesday follows reports that some in the legislature were unwilling to vote for a repeal of HB2 because the council did not repeal the entirety of its ordinance.
The ordinance had prompted a whiplash response in March: A one-day legislative session in which conservative Republicans both voided Charlotte’s ordinance and wiped away more general protections for LGBT people.
Less certain is what to expect now from legislators, who convene at 10 a.m. Wednesday with partisan temperatures still running high.
The N.C. Republican Party issued a statement at 1 a.m. blasting Democrats on City Council and Gov.-elect Roy Cooper, claiming “they lied directly to the people” over what was supposed to be a full repeal of the non-discrimination ordinance. “The HB2 blood is now stain soaked on their hands and theirs alone. What a dishonest, disgraceful shame by Roy Cooper and Charlotte Democrats.”
Many Republican lawmakers still support HB2, which they view as a stand for traditional values and protection of women and children from predators. Conservative groups are prodding them to stand firm.
“I think we did the right thing the first time,” Republican Rep. Jeff Collins of Rocky Mount, who voted for HB2 in March, told a local newspaper, the Associated Press reported.
GOP legislators also hold super-majorities that are not averse to negative publicity. Just last week, legislators trimmed the appointment powers of Cooper, a Democrat, over the howls of protestors who packed the statehouse.
They were called into session by lame duck Gov. Pat McCrory, who blames Democrats for an issue that “was all about politics at the expense of Charlotte and the entire state of North Carolina.” Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore echoed that thought, saying they had for months offered to revisit the measure if Charlotte first repealed its ordinance.
Cooper lobbied Charlotte council members for repeal, which they had twice before rejected. Cooper has said that in return, Republican leaders had promised to “repeal HB2 in full.”
Legislators could simply do that, repealing HB2 and going home for Christmas. Or they could parse the measure, such as by restoring broad LGBT protections while deleting the bathroom provisions.
The outcome is likely to shape Charlotte’s politics and its economy.
Mayor Jennifer Roberts, who had stoutly resisted repeal of the ordinance, was left to justify doing just that this week. Roberts has already attracted two potential Democratic rivals for her job, Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles and state Sen. Joel Ford, in part because of her handling of HB2.
Late Tuesday night, Republican council member Ed Driggs released a statement through the city stating the board voted in good faith to do everything it thought was necessary to facilitate the repeal of HB2.
“If the General Assembly needs us to consider doing more, we ask for a clear explanation of what that entails,” he stated. “If necessary, Charlotte City Council will act to address any unintended omissions from the ordinance it passed on Monday.”
Responding to news of the city council’s emergency session for Wednesday, former council member and ex-state Sen. Malcolm Graham tweeted, “They can’t seem to get it right, weak leadership at city hall.”
While Roberts and council members have vowed to revisit protections for the city’s LGBT residents, it is unclear whether they can regain the protections they repealed.
But some local and national gay rights advocates declined to criticize the city’s repeal, saying it was time to move the state forward from HB2.
And while Republican leaders dispute the economic impact of the legislation, it has cost North Carolina tens of millions of dollars as major sports events moved, businesses went elsewhere and critics organized boycotts. Business leaders say it’s time to end the episode as the year ends.
Staff writer Steve Harrison contributed
Bruce Henderson: 704-358-5051, @bhender
Comments