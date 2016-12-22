Democrats want ‘someone entirely new’ in 2020, poll finds

President-elect Donald Trump has not yet been sworn into office and some are already casting their eyes toward the 2020 presidential election.
Perhaps inspired by Trump’s surprising victory as a first-time candidate for any political office, Democrats and independents are seeking “somone entirely new” for the 2020 race, according to a Suffolk University/USA Today poll released Wednesday.
Two-thirds of Democrats and independents polled said they were excited by the possibility of “someone entirely new” running to challenge Trump. “New” generated more excitement (66.29 percent) than Sen. Bernie Sanders (43.61 percent), Vice President Joe Biden (43.45 percent), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (34.19 percent), 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (22.68 percent) and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (10.38 percent).
A majority of respondents (61.98 percent) thought Clinton, who lost the Democratic nomination to President Barack Obama in 2008 and the general election to Trump in November, should not run again in 2020.
Sanders, an independent, lost the Democratic nomination to Clinton in 2016, but found a larger-than-expected base of support and incredible enthusiasm during his run. Biden has not ruled out a 2020 campaign. Warren, a favorite of progressives, was among those Clinton considered as her running mate.
More than half of those polled (52.72 percent) had never heard of Patrick, the only African-American on the list.
