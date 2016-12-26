Obama says he would have beaten Trump, who replies, ‘No way!’

1:48 Christmas miniature doubles as little love story Pause

0:56 Rock Hill, NFL star Clowney donates cash to youth for shopping spree

2:54 LOVING - official trailer

1:52 Volunteers describe 'tradition, honor' of working Rock Hill soup kitchen on Christmas

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:40 Clemson game still lingers for Gamecocks

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court