SC to get $65M in federal aid for Hurricane Matthew recovery

South Carolina will get more than $65 million more in federal aid to help pay for recovery from Hurricane Matthew.
The Palmetto State can use the money to rebuild housing, invest in economic revitalization and repair infrastructure damaged by the storm that battered the S.C. coast on Oct. 8.
The money is part of a $2.3 billion aid package for states hit hard by disasters in 2016.
The U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department grant will be among the largest sources of long-term federal aid South Carolina can expect after Hurricane Matthew.
“Our team worked quickly to make sure these funds reach the communities most impacted by a major disaster this year,” HUD Secretary Julian Castro said in a statement. “We’ll do everything we can to support the people and places still struggling to rebuild.”
South Carolina earlier this spring was allocated nearly $157 million through the same housing program to pay for recovery from the historic October 2015 storm and subsequent flooding.
Money from that grant will go toward repairing homes, replacing mobile homes and offering temporary rental assistance, state officials have said.
If the same tactics are used this time around, the state’s poorest Hurricane Matthew survivors would be helped first. That could mean targeted aid for devastated towns such as Nichols in the state’s Pee Dee region.
A HUD spokesman said the agency would publish instructions for how and where the money must be used “very soon,” though he would not give a firm deadline.
The state then must write a preliminary action plan explaining how it will use the money, allow the public to comment on it and then send it to HUD for final approval.
HUD spokesman Brian Sullivan said the $2.3 billion in aid was divvied up based on unmet housing need data from each disaster. That data was not available on Thursday, he said.
Matthew, which briefly made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane, caused nearly $341 million in damage to public property, according to estimates from the governor’s office last month.
The office at the time could not yet estimate the storm’s damage to private households or businesses.
However, more than 47,000 S.C. residents applied for Federal Emergency Management Agency aid after Hurricane Matthew. A fraction of those received help, totaling roughly $35.7 million in housing and other aid.
Nearly 1,400 residents were approved for low-interest federal disaster recovery loans worth $46.2 million.
Flood-battered Louisiana received the lion’s share of the HUD disaster aid this year, getting nearly $1.6 billion. Five other states got at least $58 million each.
North Carolina, waterlogged for weeks after Hurricane Matthew, will get close to $198.5 million.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department aid for 2016 disasters
Louisiana: $1,656,972,000
North Carolina: $198,553,000
Texas: $222,264,000
West Virginia: $104,280,000
South Carolina: $65,305,000
Florida: $58,602,000
Total: $2,305,976,000
SOURCE: U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department
Comments