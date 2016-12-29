He was one of America’s finest statesmen. But at first, he wasn’t old enough to be one.

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame Pause

1:45 Fort Mill couple blessed with a daughter from thousands of miles away

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart?

1:57 After 'the good, the bad, and the ugly,' York County Sheriff leaves final message

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:25 Fort Mill's downtown comes alive with annual Christmas parade

2:13 Video: Bret McCormick on Clover football coaching vacancy

3:48 Will Muschamp's final thoughts ahead of Birmingham Bowl